The Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, in its 32nd anniversary season, will be switching things up a bit and will visit the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph in the spring and the summer this year. Festival artists will play the string trio version of the Bach Goldberg Variations on Saturday, April 6th. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. in the newly renovated main hall.

The artists performing this monumental work are violinist Michael Roth, violist Joana Miranda, and cellist and Festival director, Peter Sanders. On Sunday, these three string players and bass player, Peter Weitzner will travel to Colchester to work with the strings of the Vermont Youth Orchestra, sit in with the rehearsal and play an abbreviated concert of the Bach Goldberg Variations for the young artists. Bach composed this work late in his career, comprised of an aria and thirty variations. Very little is certain about the history of this work but the most quoted apocryphal story is that a German Count and Russian ambassador to the Saxon Court, Karl von Keyserllingk, sent his keyboard player, Johann Gottlieb Goldberg, to Bach in Leipzig for lessons and he often went along. The Count was an admitted insomniac and had asked Bach to write some quiet but lively music that Goldberg could play for him during his sleepless nights. The Count was never weary of them and when he encountered a sleepless night he used to say, “Dear Goldberg, play me one of my variations.”

This trio version of the Variations was arranged by Russian-American violinist and conductor, Dmitry Sitkovetsky. Born in Azerbaijan and a student of the Moscow Conservatory, he emigrated to New York and continued his studies at the Juilliard School. He is a committed chamber musician, arranger, and recitalist and has performed widely worldwide.

More information about this program, artists and the programs in August can be found on the festival website, www.cvcmf.org.

Tickets are available online at www.chandler-arts.org, www.cvcmf.org or by calling the Chandler box office at (802) 728-9878.