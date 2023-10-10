Montpelier Alive, with support from the Vermont Community Foundation and National Life, is installing art in empty storefront windows with the “Renewal Project” starting with Montpelier Art Walk on Friday, October 6. By activating downtown Montpelier storefronts vacated in the wake of the July 2023 flood, the project seeks to offer levity and inspiration to the downtown area, and tell the story of Montpelier’s history with flooding and the tenacity of its resilient citizens.

Visitors to Montpelier will enjoy community-inspired artwork that highlights and celebrates the heroic efforts of bringing the Capital City back to being a vibrant hub of local business, restaurants, arts and culture, and state-wide and community engagement. Featured artwork includes art from school groups and individual artists impacted by the flood. Also included in the project is a series of posters highlighting the “Bordertown: Stories From The Edge” podcast, produced by Vic Guadagno, featuring interviews with Central Vermont community members directly impacted by the July flood. The posters feature photographic portraits of interviewees taken by Paul Richardson and QR codes linking directly to the podcast.

“It is so important to uplift our community at this time, while acknowledging what has happened here. We are excited to support our local artists, and bring vibrancy back to our downtown,” says Montpelier Alive Executive Director, Katie Trautz.

The Renewal Project will be accepting project proposals through an RFP process with two more deadlines before the end of the year and awards grants up to $500. For more information about the project and to review the Request for Qualifications, please visit the Montpelier Alive webpage www.montpelieralive.com/renewalproject.