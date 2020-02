King Lion Charlie Livendale of The Barre Lions Club and Judy Cookson, Immediate Past President, present Joey Buttendorf, Chief Chef Instructor of Capstone’s Community Kitchen Academy, with 72 packages of Tomato Basil pasta that will make 432 meals. District 45 recently packaged 20,000 meals at their January Cabinet meeting. The Barre Lions delivered 30 cases to the Vermont Foodbank.