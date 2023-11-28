Free Admission For All Events

Event Website: www.CabotArts.org

Cabot Arts presents the 4th annual Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration on Friday and Saturday, January 5th and 6th in Cabot Vermont. The festival features an eclectic array of performing arts and activities for all ages. Twelve events are featured in four venues throughout Cabot Village including concerts, dance, storytelling, theater, arts and crafts workshops, and games. Outdoors on the Cabot Village Common will be ice skating, games, bon fires, hot cocoa station, and a paper lantern sunset parade.

Venues include: Willey Building Auditorium, Cabot Village Common, Cabot United Church, Harry’s Hardware/The Den

Festival Highlights:

• Jeremy Sicely Band (Buck Fever CD release concert)

• Simon Brooks (award-winning storyteller)

• The Midnight Capers (Central Vermont’s own Morris Dance team)

• No Strings Marionette Co. (marvellous theatrical storytelling with marionttes)

• Scrag Mountain Music presents “Woodland Echos,” featuring Evan Premo with Michael “Laughing Fox” Charette

• Arts and Crafts Workshop for Kids

• Cabot Community Theater (Mummer’s Play)

• Cabot School Chamber Singers

• Sunset Lantern Parade (Cabot Village Common)

• Community Dinner (At Neighbors in Action)

• The Bleeding Hearts (at The Den)

• Dave Keller Band (Dance at the Willey Building)

• Wassail (Community Sing!)