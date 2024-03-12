Join us for the 8th Farmers Night concert at the Vermont State House on Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. with the Vermont Youth Orchestra (VYO) String Squad and the newly formed VYO Winds, Brass, and Percussion Ensemble. They will be performing pieces by Debussy, Sousa, and William Grant Still. Mark Alpizar will conduct Mariachi music, themes from popular movie franchises, and iconic music from video games will round out the event. All are welcome!

About VYO:

For over 50 years the VYOA has been a leader in shaping our region’s young musicians. This season, more than 300 musicians in grades 1 – 12 from 63 elementary, middle, and high schools and hail from 10 Vermont counties and neighboring states. With a commitment to children of all ages, the VYOA offers performing ensembles and orchestras, training programs, a private lesson program, school partnerships and community initiatives, summer camps, and an early childhood concert series. You can hear VYOA musicians of all ages perform at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, and the Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michael’s College throughout the season.

This year’s Farmers Night offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances, with the exception of a break for Town Meeting in early March.

The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition which goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during the legislative session—and the concerts are free and open to the public.