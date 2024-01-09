As the new year begins we are pleased to announce the kickoff of the 2024 Farmers Night Weekly Concert Series on Wednesday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m. with The Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble. Praised for its clarity, skill and sophisticated musical expressiveness, the Montpelier-based Counterpoint returns to the State House to present: “Turn the World Around,” a celebration of a cappella folksongs and the Great American Songbook. The evening will feature new works, classic arrangements from Counterpoint’s early years by the ensemble’s founder, Robert De Cormier and a new work by Vermont composer Erik Nielsen responding to the devastating floods of July 2023.

This year’s offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances, with the exception of a break for Town Meeting in early March.

The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition which goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during the legislative session—and the concerts are free and open to the public.