On April 10 at 7:30 p.m. join us for the final 2024 Farmers Night performance of the series featuring a “Springtime Serenade” with The Solaris Vocal Ensemble. They are celebrating their 10th anniversary season. This celebratory concert will feature a delightful array of choral favorites including selections by Mozart and Bruckner along with stirring spirituals and dynamic folk songs. This semi-professional ensemble was formed with the vision that choral music – the powerful combination of music and language – can energize and inspire the human spirit. Sure to be an evening of uplifting and heartfelt music.

Based in Burlington, Vermont, this choir of twenty-four to thirty auditioned singers is led by Artistic Director, Dr. Dawn Willis. Solaris performs a wide variety of choral literature ranging from the Renaissance to the twenty-first century – from evocative and introspective a cappella selections to more expansive dramatic works involving a variety of instrumental forces.

“In September, 2013, a group of singers met in the Burlington High School music room for the first Solaris rehearsal, and we’ve been singing ever since. Although some of our faces have changed, our commitment to our Ensemble remains central to who we are. Throughout our history our audiences have been enthralled by our performances – moved at times to laughter and at times to tears – they’ve been both spell-bound by the beauty of the music and thrilled to be invited to sing along.”

This year’s Farmers Night offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances, with the exception of a break for Town Meeting in early March.

The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition which goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during the legislative session – and the concerts are free and open to the public.

For the entire series, go to : https://legislature.vermont.gov/the-state-house/events/farmers-night-concert-series/.

For additional questions, please contact David Schutz, Vermont State Curator, email: david.schutz@vermont.gov, phone: 802-279-5558.