On Wednesday April 3 at 7:30 p.m. a leader of traditional and Americana music, Pete Sutherland who touched and inspired many in Vermont and internationally through his composing, playing, mentoring and teaching. Performing will be musicians who were friends, fans, students, collaborators, admirers and more to celebrate and pay tribute to this beloved Vermont artist. Some of the guest musicians include Lee Blackwell, Jim Burns, Patti Casey, Grey Larsen and Cindy Kallet, Tom MacKenzie, Oliver Scanlon, Fiona and Emmett Stowell, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

This year’s Farmers Night offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances, with the exception of a break for Town Meeting in early March.

The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition which goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during the legislative session—and the concerts are free and open to the public.