Join us for the second Farmers Night Weekly Concert Series event on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of hilarious true tales from some of Vermont’s most talented storytellers. Comedic storyteller Susanne Schmidt hosts the evening with award-winning Moth-style stories about the trials and tribulations of life in the Green Mountain State and elsewhere. Featured storytellers include Cindy Pierce, Cormac Stevens, and Tom Baginski—in addition to Cricket Blue, a Vermont-based musical folk duo comprising Laura Heaberlin and Taylor Smith. These award-winning performing artists will take you on a hilarious journey around the globe and bring you “All the Way Home.”

This year’s offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances, with the exception of a break for Town Meeting in early March.

The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition which goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during the legislative session—and the concerts are free and open to the public.

For the entire series, go to Farmers Night 2024: https://legislature.vermont.gov/the-state-house/events/farmers-night-concert-series/.