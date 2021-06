Granite Center Garden Club generously offered to consult and plant flowers for the two flower boxes that are outside Rise Up Bakery behind the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street in Barre. Renee Hotaling, Carol Garland and Ed Blodgett came to the bakery and created a masterpiece of color and floral design for Rise Up Bakery. All who come to the window to purchase bread from the bakery will appreciate the beautiful flower boxes thanks to the Granite Center Garden Club.