Thank You for Helping to Create a More Humane World

A few highlights from the Central Vermont Human Society

From tiny to huge – you helped us save animals of all sizes and ages. Animals of every personality – and Montego had a big personality! Harley, the 11 year old diabetic dog got a new home at 2018 Holiday with the Animals. A boy and a pup both get their Christmas wishes – each other! Surprise alumni visited from one of the all-grown-up motherless puppies you helped us save in Spring of 2017.

Because Vermont animals and families are our top priority at CVHS, we have to be ready at a moment’s notice to do whatever it takes. Like the multiple times we took in 20+ cats from single homes in 2018. Because pet problems are people problems. Snickers is one of many pets who came to CVHS because his human family had a health crisis and could no longer care for him.

I believe in going the extra-mile for animals. Life-saving emergency surgery for a puppy in our care? Yes, of course! With your support we did it and now Ruby is enjoying a world of adventures with her new adoptive mom. And puppies arrive from So. Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence. Animal lovers united, building community and raising vital funds at Fur Fest and Walk for Animals – CVHS’s two annual fundraising events. Kids Camp 2018 gave children the opportunity to explore their passion for animals and Dog Days at the Pool was all about happy, joyful, playful dogs – held at the Montpelier pool each August.

We love our volunteers! We can’t do what we do without them – from fostering and socializing animals, to office work, to keeping the shelter spanking clean. So, here’s to a happy and healthy 2019 filled with the love of furry animals! Thank you for your support!