An awesome “Thank You Drive By Parade” for the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice located on Granger Road was held on Oct. 30. It was organized by the new Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete, CVHHH staff member Alex Boguzewski, and EMS, Fire and Public Service Crews from central Vermont to show support and thanks for CVHHH efforts in fighting COVID 19 over the past seven months. A letter of thanks was also received from Gov. Phil Scott.