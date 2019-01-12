Thank You Central Vermont Communities

To The Editor,

Thank you to all of the merchants and retailers who have supported the Capital Soccer ’05 Boys & Girls teams achieve their fundraising goals to travel to Barcelona, Spain in April 2019 to train, compete and watch soccer. Since late September, you have let us solicit support at your places of business, you have donated products for raffles and events, and you have supported our raffle by purchasing tickets. Your support is helping 22 of the players make the trip to Spain, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

These children are in 7th and 8th grades from towns throughout central Vermont including Stowe, Montpelier, Waterbury, Warren, Duxbury, Barre, Calais, and Worcester. Our thanks to all of these communities and retailers who have supported us including: the Montpelier Farmer’s Market, Burton, the Matterhorn, Positive Pie, Woodbury Mountain Toys, Blackback Pub, Farmers to You, The Resevoir, Tres Amigos, the Bench, Doc Ponds, Sarduccis, the Quirky Pet, the Skinny Pancake, Three Penny Taproom, RIDE Indoor Cyclying, Mad Taco, AJ’s Ski & Sports, Enigma VT Escape Room, Once Upon a Toy, Stowe Wine & Cheese, Bunya Bunya, the Body Lounge, Idltyme Brewing, Stowe Kitchen & Bath, Stowe Bowling, Edelweiss Deli, Ranch Camp Stowe, Sam-Talbot Kelly Artist, Post Office Café Worcester, Whammy Bar Calais, The Bagel Stowe, The Warren Store, Artisan’s Coffee, KCs Bagel, Edible Arrangements, the Hynes Family, Bear Pond Books Montpelier, and the ZenBarn. We are so proud to be part of each of these communities.

The fundraising efforts began at the Solon & Liam Bailey Memorial Jamboree in late September and culminated with the Raffle drawing party at the Matterhorn on December 27th. Congratulations to the lucky silent auction winners and GrandPrize Raffle winners: M. Sherman Worcester, VT ($100 Edible Arrangements Gift Card); T. Hoyt, Barre, VT (1 week Capital Soccer Camp); L. Savarese, York, PA ( $1000 cash); D. Charles, Denver, CO (Hard Rock Mexico/ DR Vacation); J. Keyes, Montpelier, VT ($50 Edible Arrangements Gift Card); B. Bell, Melrose, MA (1 week Capital Soccer Camp); K. Wilson, Stowe, VT (1 week condo in Big Sky, MT)

We are all so grateful.

Alison Estey

Parent Fundraising Coordinator & ALL of the Parents of these children who supported this effort