Editor:

On behalf of the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library in Barre, I want to thank everyone who made our annual summer Book Sale such a wonderful and successful event! This is always held as part of the Barre Heritage Days and once again our presence on the library lawn was well received. It takes many people to organize and carry out this big project and I am very grateful to all who assisted in any way. These include all the Friends who worked tirelessly before and during the sale. Special thanks to Jeff Bergeron for supplying the tables from the Aud. Jeff, you never let me down, you are a good guy!! This year our tent came from Jerf’s Lawn Care and Tent Rental and it was great!! I also thank CVSWMD for providing recycling boxes. They deliver and take away – no fuss, no mess! Super people to work with. Price Chopper donated the bags we used for our”Fill a Bag for $1” event held near the end of the sale. I need to say a special thank you to Edith Harding and Helene Thomas who for many years have spent hours sorting and boxing donations as they are brought in. They are special ladies and the Friends appreciate them so much! And the crew who carried hundreds of boxes of books from the library basement out to the lawn on Thursday evening. Kudos to them and on a hot humid evening, too!!

Our library is a very special place and I’m proud that the Friends can do so much for it.

Christine Litchfield

President, Friends of the Aldrich Public Library