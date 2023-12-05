Eligible families in Lamoille, Washington and Windsor counties have until January 2025 to live in the units while looking for permanent housing. The deadline is 18 months from the date of the disaster declaration in July 2023. These housing options include:

Transportable Temporary Housing Units

FEMA may place a manufactured housing unit (MHU) on a private site or in a commercial park or coordinate with the state and local officials to construct group sites for multiple units.

• Group Sites. A group site is one specifically built for survivors. MHUs on FEMA group sites are provided at no cost to the survivor. FEMA pays for essential expenses, such as electricity, sewer and trash. However, cable and internet expenses are the responsibility of the occupant.

• Private Sites: Depending on the availably of space and utility hookups, FEMA may provide an MHU on residential private property, or on a single pad in a commercial park. Expenses for MHUs on private sites are the responsibility of the occupant.

• This process to set up MHUs takes time. First, FEMA must process applicants to determine how many applicants are eligible and then inspect sites for viability and resources. Contractors must obtain local permits and make sure they meet all local, state and federal ordinances.

• MHUs are brought in from other parts of the country and stored in a nearby location so they are ready to be placed for survivors as soon as possible.

• MHUs are fully furnished, with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, beds, lights, couch, table and chairs. There are washer and dryer hookups if the occupant wants to install them, and it’s allowed by the site.

• Each unit will have one to three bedrooms, depending on the number of household members.

• All units are built to U.S. Housing and Urban Development standards and exceed the wind- and snow-load zones for the state of Vermont.

Direct Lease

FEMA may lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for use as temporary housing. Eligible property types include vacation rentals, corporate or university apartments, second homes, single-family homes, cooperatives, condominiums, townhouses, and other dwellings.

• Hotels, motels and other transient accommodations are not acquired for Direct Lease.

• Units that may be obtained by applicants using Rental Assistance are not acquired for Direct Lease.

• Each individual unit provides complete living facilities, including provisions for cooking, eating and sanitation.

• The property must be located within reasonable access to community and wrap-around services, such as accessible public transportation, schools, fire and emergency services and grocery stores.

Multi-family Lease and Repair

FEMA funds the repair or improvement of existing vacant multi-family rental properties that eligible applicants can use for temporary housing.

Properties in this program must:

• Be repairable within 120 days of the date the agreement is approved by FEMA. All repairs must comply with local building codes, standards, permitting and inspection requirements, and all applicable environmental and historical preservation laws and regulations.

• Be located within reasonable commuting distance to the disaster-impacted communities and critical services such as accessible public transportation, schools, fire and emergency services and grocery stores.

• Provide complete and independent living facilities for one or more people. This includes permanent provisions for living, sleeping, cooking and sanitation.

• Include at least one unit repaired or improved to be accessible to applicants with disabilities or other access and functional needs.

For the latest information on Vermont’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account at Twitter twitter.com/FEMARegion1 or the Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA. Follow Vermont Emergency Management on Twitter at twitter.com/vemvt and on Facebook at facebook.com/VermontEmergencyManagement.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.