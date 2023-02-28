It’s time for the Swap Sisters’ annual seed swap. Please join us Sunday, March 12, at the Hardwick Memorial Building, 20 Church St. in Hardwick, whether you are a new gardener in need of seeds or an old pro with homegrown or extra seeds to share. From 1-2 p.m. we’ll welcome Ian Maas of Great Brook Nursery in Plainfield to introduce the idea of a new Regional Seed Saving Collective. We’ll discuss how we can encourage local seed production to further strengthen regional food and farm security. Bring your input and find your place in this exciting local venture. Then from 2-3 p.m. we’ll start the free-for-all seed swap. In years past the swap has offered a lot of donated seed from local seed companies as well as seed saved by gardeners themselves and older or excess seed purchased from seed companies that neighbors are willing to share. We encourage all to attend this free event whether they have something to swap or not.

For more information email swapsisters@gmail.com or call 802-755-6336.