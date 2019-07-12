Summer Food Service Program Open Sites

Barre Unified Union School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Highgate Apartment Complex, 121 Highgate Drive Barre, June 24 – Aug 16, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 8-9:00, Lunch 12-1

Green Acres Housing Barre, June 24 – Aug16, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 9010:30, Lunch 12-1:30

Barre Pool, 59 Parkside Terrace Barre, thru Aug 16, Mon-Fri, Lunch 12:30-1:30, Snack 2:30-3:00

Aldrich Library, 6 Washington St. Barre, June 24 – Aug 18, Mon-Fri, Lunch 12-1:, Snack 2:30-3

Spaulding High School, 155 Ayer St. Barre, July 8 – Aug 23, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 7:45-8:30, Lunch 11-11:45

Barre Town Elementary, 70 Websterville Rd Barre, July 1 – Aug 1, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 8-9, Lunch 11-1:00

Barre Opera House, 6 North Main Street Barre, July 8 – Aug 8, Mon-Fri, Lunch 12-12:30, Snack 2-2:30

Montpelier Rec, 170 Main St. Montpelier, June 24 – Aug 16, Mon-Fri, Lunch 11:30-12:30

Capital Kids Day Camp, 3 Poolside Drive Montpelier, Jun 24 – Aug 16, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 9-9:30, Lunch 12-12:30

Berlin Cub Scouts, 244 Hersey Rd. Berlin, July 29 – Aug 9, Mon-Fri, Breakfast 8:30-9, Lunch 12-12:45

Salvation Army, 25 Keith Ave. Barre, Aug 5 – Aug 9, Mon-Fri, Lunch 11:30-12, Snack 1:00

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, adiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.