A successful hunter in Vermont’s April 24-25 youth and novice turkey weekend and the May 1-31 spring turkey season must, by law, report their turkey within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department says hunters can report their turkey online through its website www.vtfishandwildlife.com or at local big game reporting stations.

“Online reporting was used successfully last year,” said turkey biologist Chris Bernier. “It is convenient for the hunter, and the information collected has proven to be just as valuable for monitoring and managing wild turkey populations.”

The information needed to report turkeys online is the same as what has been traditionally collected at big game reporting stations including license, tag and contact information, harvest details, and biological measurements.

There are a few things hunters can do in advance to make submitting a report easier such as having their Conservation ID Number handy (located on their license), knowing what town and Wildlife Management Unit the bird was harvested in, and completing all the necessary measurements such as beard and spur lengths, and weight.

Although not required, the department also requests that hunters use the online reporting tool to upload a digital photo showing the bird’s beard and properly tagged leg. Hunters who provide a valid email address will receive a confirmation email when they successfully submit a turkey harvest report using this new online reporting tool.

The department reminds hunters to wear a face covering and practice social distancing if they bring their turkey to a reporting station.

Vermont’s big game reporting stations are listed under “Hunt” on the left side of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website home page.