Photo credit: “Frida Kahlo” by Stella Meyer, a student at Montpelier High School, is one of more than 200 pieces showcased in a presentation of student artwork in Montpelier’s downtown.

A slideshow of artwork by Montpelier Public School students will be displayed in the front window of 50 Main Street (the former Studio Zenith space) during the month of May. Montpelier Alive is thrilled to partner with the art teachers of Montpelier’s Union Elementary School, Main Street Middle School, and Montpelier High School to present a year-end exhibition of student art work.

More than 200 pieces will be showcased in a continuous rotating slideshow, projected onto a screen visible in the front window of the 50 Main Street space. The work will be displayed beginning Monday, May 9, and can be viewed between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

The display is part of the The Community Projection Project, which is presented by Montpelier Alive and the City of Montpelier Public Art Commission with support from Gabe Lajeunesse, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones, Didi Brush and Don Marsh, and many additional local donors. Special thanks to Amani Ansari, Jess Dewes, Colleen Flanagan, Kristina Kane, and Montpelier Property Management.

