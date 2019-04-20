Student Art Show Celebrates Students’ Creative Feats 

Helen Day Art Center’s Student Art Show features the extraordinary artistic talents of students in the greater Stowe area. The show opens Wednesday, May 1st and runs through Saturday, June 1st. Stowe Elementary School, Middle School, High School and Mountain River School students exhibit their artwork along with students from this year’s guest school, Middlesex’s Rumney Memorial School.

The opening reception takes place at the Art Center on Wed., May 1 from 3:00pm-6:00pm and marks our 38th year of exhibiting local students’ work in the galleries. All are welcome. Complimentary ice cream will be served thanks to Ben and Jerry’s. In addition to enjoying the exhibit and refreshments, reception guests can also participate in an art activity. The community is invited to support area youth and discover the talents of these masters in the making.

The artwork includes a great variety of media and subject matter taught by dedicated art teachers: Kayla Hoffman, Stowe Elementary; Jennifer Anthony and Tim Waite, Stowe Middle School; Kate Crouse and Carleen Zimbalatti, Stowe High School; Jen Volansky, Mountain River School; and Jennifer Campbell, Rumney Memorial School.

The exhibition is made possible by Cafe on Main, Hickok & Boardman Inc., Stowe Hardware, The Bagel, Woodbury Mountain Toys, Yellow Turtle, and Ben and Jerry’s; Media Sponsors: Stowe Reporter, StoweToday.com and X Press Print & Copy; and Grantors: National Endowment for the Arts and Vermont Arts Council.

Helen Day Art Center Gallery hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00am- 5:00pm and by appointment 90 Pond St Stowe, VT 05672