Stowe Middle School Takes State Chess Championship in Berlin

130 students from across the state competed for grade level championships in Kindergarten through grade 6, and middle school and high school championships. Sasha Kagle of Jericho awas crowned champion of the high school section. Jacob Graham of Bristol was the victor in the middle school division, and won the right to represent Vermont in the Barber K-8 Nationals, held concurrently in Orlando. Elizabeth Tupaj of Essex Junction earned the nomination to represent Vermont in the National Girls Tournament of Champions. In the High School Team Competition, St. Johnsbury High Academy posted the win, with Rutland High School in second place. The Middle School Team Competition was won by Stowe Middle School.

