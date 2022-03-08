Youths age 8-14 are invited for some fun hands-on learning about environmental science, engineering, robotics and nutrition at the STEM Showcase 2.0, March 19, in Burlington.

The event will be held on the University of Vermont (UVM) campus from 10 a.m.-noon. Location and parking information will be provided upon registration.

Admission is free but registration is required by March 17 at https://go.uvm.edu/stem-showcase. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, please contact Margaret Coan, Chittenden County 4-H educator, at mcoan@uvm.edu or (802) 651-8343, ext. 505.

COVID safety protocols will be followed with a health screening at check-in. Masks are required.

UVM STEM ambassadors will lead workshops focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) topics. Registered participants may choose two of the four workshops offered: Environmental Engineering: The Race to Sustainability, Robot Go! Robotics and Coding with LEGOs and Code Blocks, Don’t Sit Still: Help Us Clean Up an Oil Spill! and Get the Scoop on Dairy-free Ice Cream: Make Your Own!

Parents and caregivers are welcome to attend the brief opening welcome session, but activities are for youths only.

The STEM Ambassadors program is a collaboration between UVM Extension 4-H and the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Students majoring in science, technology, engineering or math may apply to be an ambassador and will receive training to teach younger students about engineering, computer science, robotics, healthy living and animal science topics.