The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM), the Vermont Arts Council, and the Vermont Recreation and Parks Association are pleased to announce the launch of a new summer event calendar, Stages in the Sun.

Supported by a generous COVID-19 Response Grant from the Vermont Community Foundation, the new Stages in the Sun calendar is filled with music, live events, and arts happenings at parks, pavilions, vineyards and other outdoor Vermont venues this summer.

“Performers and audience members alike have been yearning to get back together and enjoy live arts events. From parks to parking lots, there are so many creative outdoor venues hosting incredible performances all over this state,” said Arts Council Deputy Director Amy Cunningham.

“With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, we know Vermonters and visitors alike are looking for safe experiences this summer, and Stages in the Sun is meant to bring people back together, while supporting Vermont’s arts sector which was so negatively impacted over the last 16 months,” said VDTM Communications Director Nate Formalarie. “We hope these events will help bring performing arts back to communities across the state.”

Visitors to the newly launched Stages in the Sun web page on the VermontVacation.com website can search for upcoming events in northern, central and southern Vermont regions.

The Stages in the Sun web page can be found at https://www.vermontvacation.com/stages-in-the-sun.

Events continue to be added. To register your event, visit https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/explore-vermont-arts/stages-in-the-sun.

About the Vermont Arts Council

The Vermont Arts Council envisions a Vermont where all people have access to the arts and creativity in their lives, education, and communities. Engagement with the arts transforms individuals, connects us more deeply to each other, energizes the economy, and sustains the vibrant cultural landscape that makes Vermont a great place to live. Since 1965, the Council has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont. Learn more at vermontartscouncil.org.

About the Vermont Recreation and Parks Association

The Vermont Recreation and Parks Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion, development, and improvement of all recreation and park services within the state of Vermont. The association is currently primarily funded through a combination of membership fees and revenues generated from the trainings, programs, and courses that we offer. The mission is to provide training and resources to help Vermonters to “Create Community through People, Parks and Programs.” Learn more at https://vrpa.org/.