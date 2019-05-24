The fourth annual Spring into Summer Festival will be presented by Barre Town Recreation Department on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10AM-2PM at the Recreational Fields located at 46 Websterville Rd in Barre Town.

This free event continues to offer fun for families with children who want to run, jump, and play. The event will include bounce house, face painting, the B-Recs Challenge (an Olympic style challenge where children can earn a medallion), games, and activities. Boy Scout Troop #714 will be selling baked goods, beverages and hot dogs in their concession tent.

Hands on Big Rigs, so popular with the younger set, is also back this year. “We are pleased to be able to offer this event to Barre-area families again this year. We want people to get outside and play, whether at our playgrounds, along the bike path, in the Town Forest or in any other recreational facilities. Playing is an important part of our mission.” said Doug Farnham, Chair of the Barre Town Recreation Board. “

If you are interested in volunteering at the Spring into Summer Festival, please contact Elaine Wang at 479.9331 at the Barre Town office.