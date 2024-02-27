This spring, the T.W. Wood Gallery in Montpelier is proud to offer a series of art classes for the community ages 16 and up. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or someone looking to explore your creative side, our classes cater to all skill levels.

Our spring term begins in April 2024. Classes include Printmaking, Drawing, SciFi/Fantasy Illustration, Book Binding, and Art History. Classes are taught by experienced and talented local art instructors. Classes are designed for all skill levels; beginners are welcome. Classes are open to adults age 16 and up. Register and learn more at https://www.twwoodgallery.org/adult-art-classes.html.

T.W. Wood Gallery:

The T.W. Wood Gallery is a museum of American Art in downtown Montpelier that offers art classes for community members of all ages. The T.W. Wood Gallery believes that a community is stronger when the arts are available to everyone. For information: https://www.twwoodgallery.org/adult-art-classes.html.