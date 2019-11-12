Amelia Sherman with Central VT New Directions Coalition, (left) assists U-32 Student Assistance Program Counselor Sherry Lewton in sharing healthy messaging and substance use prevention materials with high school students during Spirit Day/Red Ribbon Day on October 24th.

Information included resources for quitting vaping with the new texting program called THIS IS QUITTING for ages 13-24 developed by The Truth Initiative.

Text “VtVapeFree” to 88709

Adults can Text “QUIT” to (202) 899-7550 to get free advice, tips and inspiration specifically for parents of vapers.