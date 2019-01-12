Welcome,  
|   
January 12th, 2019

Classified

Spaulding Students Recognized with Burdett Memorial Award

The following Spaulding High School students were recognized recently with the Robert M. Burdett Memorial Award. Teachers nominated students in one of the following categories: Good Citizen, Unsung Hero, Exceptional Growth/Improvement, and/or Exceptional Perseverance/Resilience. This award is given quarterly and these are the students recognized for this award during the First Quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.

SENIORS: Trey Armbrister, Grayson Bradley, Madison Cooley, Aaron Dunn, Paxton MacAuley, Evan Parent, Grace Pierce

JUNIORS: Caleb Burns, Alexandra Dune, Annie Duprey, Ella Mayo, Alorria McDunnah, Emily McMahon, Kiersten Mongeon, Drew Pecor

SOPHOMORES: Allison Everett, Isabelle Fischer, Kenny Garrison, Shea Harding, Theresa Hoar, Kemal Ibrahimovic , Amina Malagic, Kiana Martin, Zoey Pickel, Will Poirier, Alexander Somers

FRESHMEN: Colby Berard, Emma Blaisdell, Steven Derouchie, Bradey Gates-Lanpher, Zoey Henry, Makenzie Manning, Chloe Mattson, Alexander Maurice, Brandon Noury, Alexander Rivard, Kelly Sanders, Emily Grace Spaulding, Eleanor Steinman, Gabriel Turner, Theressa Wheeler,

QR Code – Take this post Mobile!
Use this unique QR (Quick Response) code with your smart device. The code will save the url of this webpage to the device for mobile sharing and storage.

Leave a Reply




Post Comment

 

left
Pause
Right
 
vt-world.com Webutation
 
The World Online
The World
403 US Route 302
Barre, VT 05641
Phone: (802) 479-2582
Copyright © 2019 The World Online