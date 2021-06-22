Cheryl Wimott Zanleoni (member of the award committee from the class of 1966), Christian Gagne, Dylan Estivill, Miranda Walbridge, Amelia Cameron, Allyson Felch, and MIke Gilbert (member of the award committee from the class of 1966; Barbara Desautels Gooulette is also a member of the committee, but could not attend.)

The class of 1966 has been presenting this award since 1997, in memory of our deceased classmates. We began awarding the amount of $100 that year. This year, we awarded a total of $1,900.00 to six students. We have awarded a total of $16,400.00 since 1997, all from donations by classmates.