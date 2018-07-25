Spaulding High School Alumni Association Extends Sincerest Appreciation & Thanks

To the Editor,

The Spaulding High School Alumni Association would like to extend our sincerest appreciation and thanks to the following individuals and organizations for their assistance in helping make the 122nd annual meeting and banquet held on June 14th a huge success: Members Advantage Community Credit Union and Miles Supply for sponsoring our advertising. Clay and Chad Bell and Northfield Investments Services for sponsoring our printing needs. Jeff Blow of Accura Printing and Jet Service Envelopes for printing services. Our Table Sponsors: Chase & Chase Surveyors & Septic Designers, Lenny’s, Livendale Family, Members Advantage Community Credit Union, Miles Supply, Mutuo Club, Northfield Savings Bank, Noyle Johnson Insurance Co., SHS Class of 1966, and SHS Class of 1968. Richard J. Wobby Jewelers for assistance with select awards. Mary Finn Casey for entertaining us on the piano. Jeff Bergeron, Barre City Director of Building & Community Services for his help with the tables for the event. Don Lessard, SHS custodian. Elizabeth Bicknell, SHS administrative assistance. Kay Roberts Santamore of The World for advertising assistance. Hibbert & McGee for donating paper goods. Donald Murray, CPA for reviewing our financial records. And last, but not least, Craig Locarno and Aladdin Food Management Services for catering the event. Without everyone’s participation, time and energy, the event would not be the success it is.

Thank you.

Linda Noyes Livendale

SHS Class of 196

SHS Alumni Association President