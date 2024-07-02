The funniest show on Earth is coming to spread laughter and merriment throughout Central Vermont! Monty Python’s Spamalot, the outrageous musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” tells the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail. Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons you’ll be eating up Spamalot.

Runtime: Approx. 2 hours and 15 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission.

Contains adult humor and language. Tickets on sale now!

Adults – $25, seniors and kids under 12 – $20.

For more information: https://www.valleyplayers.com/spamalot.

Now through July 14, Thursdays – Saturdays 7:30 p.m. and Sundays 4 p.m. No show on the 4th of July.