Welcome,  
|   
December 12th, 2018

Classified

Snow

By Todd Washburne

Snow, snow!

How lovely to watch the flakes

Softly hitting the ground.

I love the snow of the trees

As the sun glitters on the tree limbs,

It looks and sparkles as if it was touched

By a family of fairies

But, beneath this facade of beauty

There lurks danger.

The branches get too heavy and fall.

Sometimes, on you, or your car or

Even your home.

The specter of death lies in wait.

So enjoy the beauty

And look the other way

So you don’y think about the dark side.

QR Code – Take this post Mobile!
Use this unique QR (Quick Response) code with your smart device. The code will save the url of this webpage to the device for mobile sharing and storage.

Leave a Reply




Post Comment

 

left
Pause
Right
 
vt-world.com Webutation
 
The World Online
The World
403 US Route 302
Barre, VT 05641
Phone: (802) 479-2582
Copyright © 2018 The World Online