By Todd Washburne
Snow, snow!
How lovely to watch the flakes
Softly hitting the ground.
I love the snow of the trees
As the sun glitters on the tree limbs,
It looks and sparkles as if it was touched
By a family of fairies
But, beneath this facade of beauty
There lurks danger.
The branches get too heavy and fall.
Sometimes, on you, or your car or
Even your home.
The specter of death lies in wait.
So enjoy the beauty
And look the other way
So you don’y think about the dark side.
