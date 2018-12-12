By Todd Washburne

Snow, snow!

How lovely to watch the flakes

Softly hitting the ground.

I love the snow of the trees

As the sun glitters on the tree limbs,

It looks and sparkles as if it was touched

By a family of fairies

But, beneath this facade of beauty

There lurks danger.

The branches get too heavy and fall.

Sometimes, on you, or your car or

Even your home.

The specter of death lies in wait.

So enjoy the beauty

And look the other way

So you don’y think about the dark side.