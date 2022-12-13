December 18th from 2-5 p.m.

on the State House Lawn

Weather dependant, date may change

Celebrate the beginning of winter at the State House Lawn Skating Rink. The grand opening, sponsored by Fidium Fiber, is the first of a series of three skating parties that will kick off a fabulous season of outdoor fun. There will be food, hot cocoa, music, and skating. Fidium Fiber will offer free mugs for hot cocoa, and the Recreation Department is supplying skates to borrow on-site, all are welcome to join. This event is also supported by the Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education (MRPS PIE) and the Vermont Youth Service Bureau.

The Montpelier outdoor skating rink is operated by the city of Montpelier, and provides people with free open skating any day of the week. Enjoy a day of shopping, ice skating under the golden dome, followed by a hot meal at a local restaurant.

Mark your calendar for the upcoming skating parties on December 18th, January 14th, and Valentine’s Day, February 14th. For details about the winter skating rink events, visit www.montpelieralive.com/winter.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting city businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the city’s historic character and unique sense of place.