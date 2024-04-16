“I knew another soldier. Though she never fired a gun. She never saw the trenches. And she never killed a Hun. She is the mother of that soldier. I saw dying over there. She’s a sort of super soldier. For she gave more than her share.” —Corporal Herman Lehr 1919

I think there is a consensus among historians that the United States government should be ashamed of its behavior during World War I.

Germany was never a threat to our country. However, defeat of the French and British was indeed a threat to wealthy Americans getting their loans paid back. So the Establishment pushed us into the European conflict.

First, the government criminalized anti-war dissent. Major politician Eugene Debs was imprisoned for failing to pound the dishonest drums of war.

Second, there was a concerted effort to demonize Germans. And this racist ugliness bled into a national spirit of xenophobia.

I had always imagined that there was a third component to the bellicose ballyhoo: hiding the grim realities of life in the trenches from the American public.

I was wrong. “Shoulder Arms” is a dutifully pro-war, viciously anti-German comedy. But writer/director/star Charlie Chaplin made his film for an audience that was evidently fully aware of the tortuous conditions that American soldiers were forced into.

Chaplin cleverly alludes to the deprivations of trench warfare while keeping the tone light. After a rainstorm, the trench is so filled with water that his character sleeps submerged with a breathing tube.

This gently refers to the perpetual dampness that slowly rotted away men’s feet. Not to mention the disease and misery that comes from wading around in corpse-ridden muck.

Chaplin wears a mouse trap around his neck and it snaps on the finger of an officer. This is a silly way of acknowledging the very serious issue of rodents pestering and attacking men as they tried to rest.

When Chaplin’s soldier character receives a package of Limburger cheese from back home, he promptly puts on his gas mask to cope with the smell. Then he fires the foul fromage over to the German trench.

Chaplin is addressing the extremely unfunny reality of men having their lungs and eyes permanently destroyed by military grade poison gas.

Charlie Chaplin took some flak for failing to enlist. But knowing what he knew, it’s hard to imagine anyone being eager to live and die in those conditions.

It’s hard to comprehend that early 20th century Americans were willing to send their children to diseased, verminous hell holes to be torn apart by bullets and clouds of poison.

It’s a pity that Israel wasn’t around to join the Allied forces in WWI. If it had, the conflict would have immediately been condemned as genocide against Germans. Or genocide against young men. The war would have been over in six months.

Which brings me back to that Herman Lehr quote from 1919, honoring mothers of fallen troops. I feel for grieving mothers from the bottom of my heart. However, I also believe that parents who support their boys going overseas to fight bear some responsibility. If every mother in America loudly said “no” to the next war, the government wouldn’t press the issue. If you think I’m wrong, at least give it a try!