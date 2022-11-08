Customers served by Vermont Public Power Supply (VPPSA) member utilities have another reason to consider driving electric – a free FLO X5 level 2 charger and a $500 dollar rebate to assist with charger installation costs.

This limited-time offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis through the PowerShift partnership between VPPSA, their member utilities, and Efficiency Vermont.

The goal of PowerShift is to shift the times that grid-enabled devices in VPPSA member homes use energy. Technologies like EVs can flex their usage to times when utility costs are lowest and powered by the cleanest sources. When peak demand is high it causes increased operational costs and can impact electricity rates. Most electricity is used when we get home and settle into our evening routines (dinner, laundry, TV, etc.).

EVs are expected to replace a large number of gasoline-powered cars in the coming years. That’s good news for meeting emission reduction targets because Vermont’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) comes from transportation. Switching from gasoline to electric helps lower those emissions.

“EV adoption is an important strategy in lowering GHG, but as we make this transition it is important to keep electricity reliable and bills affordable,” said Julia Leopold, VPPSA Director of Public Affairs. “The PowerShift program helps the VPPSA community learn more about how EV adoption impacts our grid, and how to work with our customers to keep their energy burdens low.”

Customers participating in the PowerShift Program will set their charger to a daily schedule that shifts away from peak energy demand hours. Charging will occur when costs are lowest, while still achieving a full charge by morning. This concept is called flexible load management (FLM) and is a key component to sustainable EV growth.

To participate, customers must have purchased or leased an all-electric vehicle on or after January 1, 2022. To learn more and see if you qualify for a free level 2 charger and $500 installation rebate, contact VPPSA at 802-244-7678 or rebates@vppsa.com.

What to know about adding an EV charger to your home

Your home may not have enough panel capacity to accommodate the added electric demand of a level 2 charger. A qualified electrician can help determine your panel needs. VPPSA has funding available for income-qualifying households who need an in-home panel upgrade to add a level 2 charger.

In some cases, the local electric distribution transformer that serves your home may need to be upgraded – a cost that you might be charged for. VPPSA and Efficiency Vermont recommend investigating ahead of time by consulting with your utility.

About Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA)

VPPSA provides municipal electric utility members with a broad spectrum of services and solutions, including regulatory assistance, financial planning, and power supply. VPPSA members include Barton Village Electric, Village of Enosburg Falls, Hardwick Electric Department, Jacksonville Electric Company, Village of Johnson, Ludlow Electric Light Department, Lyndonville Electric Department, Morrisville Water & Light, Northfield Electric Department, Orleans Electric, and Swanton Village. For more information, visit www.vppsa.com.

About Efficiency Vermont

As the nation’s first Energy Efficiency Utility, Efficiency Vermont has helped Vermont avoid over 13.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR program Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence award for the last seven consecutive years. Efficiency Vermont works with partners to help our state transition to more affordable, low carbon energy use through education, incentives, and support for our clean energy workforce. Learn more at www.efficiencyvermont.com.