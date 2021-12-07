Shidaa Projects Inc, a 501(c)(3) based in Montpelier, has a dual mission of promoting diversity through West African cultural activities delivered here in New England, as well as helping those less fortunate in Ghana, West Africa. The second part of that mission came to realization Sunday, November 28 th when Shidaa Projects founder Jordan Mensah, his wife Heather, and other volunteers gathered in the Trading Post parking lot on River Street to pack a container truck for its first leg on the long journey to Ghana.

Included in this shipment were 50 bicycles, 15 flat screen TV’s, 20 mattresses, many stacking and folding chairs, educational supplies, and other household goods … even a pickup truck! While Shidaa spent months collecting and purchasing these donations, arranging this shipment was uncertain for several months until good fortune found a truck available on the weekend after Thanksgiving. With fresh snow on the ground, Norwich students from Ghana, and local friends joined in the effort, packing the truck with goods transported from several storage spaces in Central Vermont.

It is a core part of Shidaa Project’s mission to make a shipment to support the needy, school children, and families in Ghana each year. The last shipment in 2020 included a generous donation of laptops and desk top computers from National Life Group here in Montpelier. Due to Covid restrictions, those computers were just presented to the library at Bishop’s Gate International School in Kasoa, Ghana for use by students and adults alike.

Shidaa Projects has big plans for 2022, including after school programming, performances of West African Drumming and Dance, cooking class of West African cuisine, a summer camp, and of course another shipment to help those less fortunate in Ghana. For more information go to: Shidaa.com or contact our Executive Director, Heather Preis Mensah at 617-780-2458.