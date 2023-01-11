I was in my car and happened to have just approached an intersection in downtown Barre, when something simple, but somehow profound, happened to me. Just as I was slowing to stop, a young woman came around the corner of a building and headed down the sidewalk, facing toward me. This lady was pushing one of those ‘double’ baby strollers, which was occupied by two very young infants.

Although I am not normally a very ‘smiley’ person, it is my natural inclination to smile when I see a baby. I’m not sure why that is, other than that I have always loved babies and small children.

The thing that happened next, as you have probably guessed from the title, is that the young woman must have seen me smiling at her beautiful twins, as I waited for the traffic light to change. I looked up at her, and she immediately smiled back at me. That was it … that was all, and you might be wondering why I was so struck by her smile to call the occurrence profound. Well, you see, as I drove away, probably never to see those infants or their proud mom again, I realized that she had appreciated MY appreciating her children, and let me know that, with a smile. I think that that appreciation doesn’t happen much today, especially with strangers. I also think that fact is a sad one.

We live in a sinful, dangerous world today, where kids are rightly taught to not speak to strangers; a world in which children may be kidnapped, or neglected, or abused. Those horrifying things are in the news almost daily. When I was young such terrible occurrences were rare, and most parents felt safe allowing their kids to play throughout the neighborhood. Even as preteens, my friends and I would spend summer evenings playing army or cops and robbers on our street and even in the woods, guided only by moonlight. There was not the fear of danger then that parents must face today.

Even though I hate the idea, I think that people like me, from my generation, need to be careful these days, for the sake of the kids, and that I need to heed my own advice. For years now, when my wife has been pushing a shopping cart around the supermarket on a Saturday morning, and I am dutifully following her, I have enjoyed waving at the young kids in their carts and getting smiles and waves in return. (I have to have some fun.) Truthfully, and sadly, this is probably counterproductive, if their parents are teaching them to not trust strangers. I guess we all must be more careful.

Still, that day in my car, at that downtown Barre intersection, I felt a bit of hope, that not everyone is suspected of evil intent just because they are someone who is unknown. I happened to be in the right place at the right time that day, to see the double blessing that was riding in that double stroller. I also saw a joyful young mom, and she smiled at me.