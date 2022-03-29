Join us for a Seed Swap, Free Meal and Meeting of the Small Farm Guild April 8 at the East Hardwick Grange!

The Swap Sisters, Cooperative Gardens Commission and the East Hardwick Grange are collaborating to offer a Seed Swap April 8, 4-6 p.m. at the East Hardwick Grange (23 East Church St., East Hardwick). If you have a desire to garden but lack all the seeds you need, or if you find yourself with seeds to share we encourage you to attend. In years past the swap has offered a lot of donated seed from local seed companies as well as seed saved by gardeners themselves and older or excess seed purchased from seed companies that neighbors are willing to share. Ama from the Cooperative Gardens Commission (https://www.coopgardens.org/) will also be there with seeds to share. We encourage all to attend this free event whether they have something to swap or not.

This year’s swap coincides with a free take-away meal offered at the East Hardwick Grange 4-6 p.m. All are encouraged to come grab some food then participate in the swap. At 6 p.m. the Small Farm Guild will have information about the shared equipment available for use by area farmers, and invite any or all local food producers to gather to discuss resources, challenges, and mutual aid networks. We will meet inside the Grange, and masks are encouraged. Any seeds left after the swap will be available at the little free pantry at the Grange.

For more information email swapsisters@gmail.com or call 802-755-6336.