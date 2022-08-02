Secretary of State Jim Condos reminded Vermonters that the Tuesday, August 9 Statewide Primary Election is only two weeks away and encouraged voters to formulate their voting plan.

“There are only two weeks left until Vermont’s August 9 Statewide Primary Election. Whether you’re voting early or voting at the polls on Election Day, having a voting plan will ensure that you don’t miss this important opportunity to exercise your constitutional right to cast a ballot,” said Condos. “We have worked to make it easy for eligible Vermonters to register to vote. The method you use to cast your ballot, whether early by mail, drop box, in person, or at the polls on Election Day, is your choice: the most important thing is that you vote!”

Those planning to return their ballot by mail are encouraged to get their voted ballot in the mail stream no later than Friday, July 29 to ensure ample time for it to be delivered to the Town Clerk before Election Day.

Vermonters can also vote early, or return an early ballot, in person at their clerk’s office any day before Election Day on August 9, during normal business hours. Secure drop boxes are available in many towns for voters to conveniently return their ballot packages.

The town clerk must have a voter’s ballot in hand by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 9, for it to be counted.

Early voters are strongly encouraged to carefully follow all instructions included with their ballot, such as only voting one ballot of the three major party ballots they are given, placing their voted ballot in the ‘voted ballot’ envelope and signing the certificate on the front, and placing the other two in the ‘unvoted ballots’ envelope, which must be returned along with their voted ballot.

For the first time in a Vermont statewide election, voters who made an error will have an opportunity to fix that error with their town clerk. Early voters should check the status of their returned ballot at https://mvp.vermont.gov or keep an eye out for correspondence from their clerk to know if they have a defective ballot that needs curing.

All polling places will be open as usual on Tuesday, August 9. Polls close at 7 p.m.

“The Statewide Primary is an important process that determines which Major Party candidates may appear on the November General Election ballot,” said Condos. “I believe our democracy is stronger when we all participate, so make your voting plan today!”