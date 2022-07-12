Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Friday, June 24 as the official start of early voting for the Vermont Statewide Primary Election, to be held on Tuesday, August 9.

“Early voting options have proven to increase both voter access and voter participation in our civic process,” said Condos. “Our democracy is stronger when we all vote.”

To vote early in the August Primaries voters must request a ballot. In-person voting at the polls will still be available as usual.

Vermont voters have been mailed a postcard by the Secretary of State’s Elections Division containing information and instructions on how to request an early ballot.

Early ballots can be requested through a voter’s unique MyVoterPage on the Secretary of State’s website, by phone, email or in writing directly from their Town or City Clerk, or by visiting their Clerk’s office in-person.

Voters will be provided three Primary ballots: Democratic, Republican and Progressive. They must only vote one and return the other two unvoted ballots. It is important that voters carefully follow all instructions included in their ballot package or they risk their ballot being deemed defective.

In Vermont, all ballots must be received by the clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day which is Tuesday, August 9, to be counted.

“In 2020 we saw a record number of voters safely and securely cast their ballots early by mail, in-person at the clerk’s office, through a secure ballot drop box, or at the polls on Election Day,” said Condos. “Whatever voting method you choose, make sure to get out and exercise your right to vote. Your vote is your voice!”

Vermont elections ranked 1st in the country for two Presidential election cycles in a row (2016, 2020) by the MIT Election Data and Science Lab’s Election Performance Index (EPI). The EPI is widely regarded as the most reputable non-partisan, data driven measure of a state’s election administration performance.

A record high number of Vermonters voted in the Vermont 2020 Statewide Primary and General elections, shattering previous early voting and total turnout numbers.

More information on Vermont elections, including resources for voters, can be found on the Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.vermont.gov/elections/) under the ‘Elections’ tab.