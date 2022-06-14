The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host a live Candidates Forum for statewide office of Secretary of State on Wednesday, June 22nd at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Five candidates are vying for the nomination for Secretary of State, the position responsible for administrating and overseeing state elections. Confirmed candidates participating in the Forum are Representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas, (Democrat-Bradford), John Odum, Montpelier City Clerk (Democrat), and Chris Winters, Deputy Secretary of State (Democrat). Candidates Robert Millar (Progressive) and H. Brooke Paige (Republican) have been invited. Tom McKone, former Executive Director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, will serve as moderator.

Due to COVID protocols, the in-person audience will be limited to 45 people and attendees must pre-register with the Athenaeum at www.stjathenaeum.org (click on EVENTS and select ADULT EVENTS from the drop down menu.) Masks are strongly recommended.

The Candidates Forum will also be live-streamed on Kingdom Access Television, https://bit.ly/SOSLivestream or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuFh4fkCFqJDn7ICWLsjgSA.

The Forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Vermont, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Burlington Chapter, and St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. The League of Women Voters regularly sponsors candidate forums or debates as part of its mission of encouraging informed and active participation in government. Questions can be sent to league@lwvofvt.org.

Links

Registration: www.stjathenaeum.org (click on EVENTS and select ADULT EVENTS).

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuFh4fkCFqJDn7ICWLsjgSA or https://bit.ly/SOSLivestream.

LWVVT Blog: https://lwvofvt.org/secretary-of-state-candidate-forum.