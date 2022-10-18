Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encourages Vermonters to make their voting plan for the November 8, 2022 Vermont General Election.

“Whether you plan to vote early by mail, in-person at your Town Clerk’s office, by dropping your ballot at a secure ballot drop box, or in-person at the polls on Election Day, having a voting plan helps ensure that you don’t experience any issues when casting your ballot,” said Condos.

All active, registered voters have been mailed a ballot. Any voter who has not received a ballot should contact their Town or City Clerk. Secretary Condos issued the following guidance, which can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, on the 2022 General Election voting process to educate Vermonters on their voting options:

“Once you receive your ballot, voting it is as easy as Sign, Seal & Send!

• Sign: Place your voted ballot in the ballot envelope and sign the certificate on the outside of the envelope, following all instructions included with your ballot.

• Seal: Seal your signed ballot envelope, with your voted ballot inside. Place and seal your ballot envelope inside the mailing envelope.

• Send: Return your ballot to your Town or City Clerk. They must have your ballot in hand by 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 8) for it to be counted!

How you return your ballot is up to you. You may return your ballot:

• By mail: We recommend mailing your ballot package no later than Monday, October 31st to ensure adequate time for it to be delivered to your Town or City Clerk.

• In person: Bring your ballot to your Town or City Clerk’s office during normal business hours.

• Drop off at a secure ballot drop box before Election Day: Check the “Voters” page of our website, under “Quick Links,” or check with your Town or City Clerk’s office to see if a secure ballot drop box is available.

• Bring your ballot to the polls on Election Day: Bring your ballot to your polling location on Election Day (November 8, 2022) before the polls close at 7 p.m.

All polls will be open as usual on Election Day on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Check https://mvp.vermont.gov or directly with your Town or City Clerk to find out where your polling place is, check your registration status or check your voter mailing address.”

Some municipalities may also be holding elections on local or regional issues. Voters are encouraged to check directly with their Town or City Clerk to verify whether or not there is a local election they can vote in, and to discuss their voting options for obtaining a ballot.

“Remember – your vote is your voice,” said Condos. “Make sure you’re ready to use it!”