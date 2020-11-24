Following the certification of vote totals and winners for federal and statewide offices at the 2020 Vermont General Election Canvass, Secretary Condos has announced the official 2020 Vermont General Election results.

Federal and statewide vote totals and winners were certified as official by Secretary Condos, chairing the Statewide Canvassing Committee, alongside Chairs or their designees from Vermont’s three major parties (Democratic, Republican and Progressive).

“This election year was like no other we have ever experienced,” said Secretary Condos. “I want to thank Vermont voters for overwhelmingly embracing the safe, secure voting options available to them, and for demonstrating our Green Mountain resiliency by voting in record numbers safely during a pandemic.”

The certified total of ballots cast in the 2020 General Election this year was 372,366, a record high of ballots cast during a Vermont General Election, representing a 73.5% turnout of registered voters. The previous record was 326,822 set in 2008.

Vermonters also voted early, including by mail, in record numbers, following the mailing of ballots to all active, registered voters by the Secretary of State’s office. Of the 372,366 ballots cast in the 2020 General Election 280,455 were cast early/absentee, meaning 75% of all ballots cast were cast early or by mail. The previous record was 95,203 in 2016.

Vermont’s official list of winners for federal and statewide offices are as follows:

• U.S. President and Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris 242,820

• U.S. House Peter Welch 238,827

• Governor Phil Scott 248,412

• Lt. Governor Molly Gray 182,820

• State Treasurer Beth Pearce 197,255

• Secretary of State Jim Condos 214,666

• Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer 266,445

• Attorney General T.J. Donovan 234,081

All Vermont results can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website at https://electionresults.vermont.gov.