Live, but online, featuring actors across the northeast, Lost Nation Theater celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a reading of Jeanne Beckwith’s newest play Sam & Jim in Hell.

The idea for Sam & Jim in Hell came as playwright Beckwith walked along the banks of the River Liffey in Dublin about 18 months ago. Jeanne saw the Samuel Beckett Bridge, and wondered what Beckett might think about a bridge named in his honor.

She thought about how Beckett – and his compatriot James Joyce – had both become Irish icons in spite of their feeling estranged from the Ireland of their time.

And then she thought, “That must be hell for them!”

At that moment, Beckwith started writing the play in her head.

The play is about language, about genius, about memory, about friendship and broken relationships.

Oh hell, it’s about life!

Pre-registration is required to get the link to the live reading.

Be part of the play development process. The reading will be followed by a short discussion session.

When: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 7pm

Where: On-Line!

Cost: Free (donations always gladly accepted)

Info & tickets: www.lostnationtheater.org

Sponsors: Capitol Copy, The City of Montpelier, National Life Group, Vermont Mutual Insurance Eternity, The World, The Estate of Ted Richards, The Mary Shriver Fund of the Alan Wiess Estate, Montpelier Community Fund, and The Vermont Arts Council/NEA.

Lost Nation Theater winner “Theater of the Decade” – Broadway World 2020 Regional Award; Best of New England, Yankee Magazine; was named One of the Best regional theaters in America by the New York Drama League, 2012 Outstanding Achievement Award from the New England Theatre Conference; and has won the People’s Choice awards from both Seven Days and The Times Argus (2009-2015) for Best Theater.