Thanks to special Rotary International Program and the C.V. Gen-Rotary Club the Washington Central Supervisory Union received almost 4,000 masks for the five schools in the U-32 District. Superintendent Bryan Olkewski (center), and COVID 19 coordinator, Elizabeth Wirth (right) thank Louisa Tripp (left), Rotary PDG and coordinator of this mask project, for this second gift of masks to WCSU.