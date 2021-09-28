On Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3:00:00 p.m., Linda Radtke will be speaking at Community Room at the Brown Public Library on “From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists.” Singer and historian Linda Radtke, in period garb and “Votes for Women” sash, celebrates the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, specifically highlighting the decades-long persistence of Vermonters, both women and men. Radtke also traces the movement’s alignment with other social justice initiatives such as temperance, labor conditions, wage equity, peace, and children’s welfare. Both the songs and stories in Radtke’s engaging presentation, accompanied by pianist Cameron Steinmetz, highlight Vermonters’ efforts from 1840-1921, as they lobbied in churches, at “parlor meetings” at town halls and at the State House for total enfranchisement.

This talk is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, contact Diane McKain at (802) 522-4900 or woodyd@tds.net.

This presentation is sponsored by the Vermont Humanities through its Speakers Bureau program. In addition to providing public talks, the Vermont Humanities sponsors book discussion programs, a wide array of literacy programs, and other humanities events statewide. The Vermont Humanities seeks to engage all Vermonters in the world of ideas, foster a culture of thoughtfulness and inspire a lifelong love of reading and learning.

From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists is a Vermont Humanities program hosted by Northfield Historical Society. (Supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the NEH or Vermont Humanities.)

Northfield Rotary proudly supports community organizations including the Northfield Historical Society and Brown Public Library.

