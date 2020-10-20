Pictured from left to right: Tony Campos, President-elect; Bruce Fischer, Secretary; Eddie Rousse, Past-president; John Steinman, President and David Wells, BUUSD Superintendent.

The Rotary Club of Barre will be donating 600 re-usable masks to the Barre Supervisory Union to help their faculty, staff and students stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Barre Rotary Club purchased 4000 masks wholesale from Reynolds and Son using part of a $25,000 Disaster Relief Grant from Rotary International to Rotary District 7850. The masks will be distributed to Rotary Clubs in New Hampshire and Vermont. The masks will go to schools, health centers, police and fire departments and homeless shelters.

As people of action, Rotary members are engaged in their communities — gathering for projects and offering help to those in need.

Fighting disease is one of Rotary’s main causes, so members already support efforts to promote proper hand washing techniques, teach people other ways to stay healthy, and supply training and vital medical equipment to health care providers. Now they’re helping health authorities communicate lifesaving information about COVID-19 and donating protective gear and other supplies to clinics and hospitals that are under strain because of the pandemic.