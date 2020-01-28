The following Spaulding High School students were recognized recently with the Robert M. Burdett Memorial Award. Teachers nominated students in one of the following categories: Good Citizen, Unsung Hero, Exceptional Growth/Improvement, and/or Exceptional Perseverance/Resilience. This award is given quarterly and these are the students recognized for this award during the Second Quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.

Zane Arthur, Teagan Atkins-Leslie, Tasia Avery, Anna Bailey, Nicholas Barcomb, Francesca Barney, Chesnee Barney, Lillian Beun, Katherine Blakely, Emma Boulanger, Alan Burnor, Dante Carrasco, Kayla Clouse, Ethan Codling, Kailey Craig, Steven Derouchie, Jaidyn Deyo, Emily Dion, Annie Duprey, Maggie Duprey, Matthew Durgin, Dylan Dusablon, Destini Feccia, Allyson Felch, Camryn Fewer, Sage Frost, Abigail Geno, Lyndsey Giroux, Myria-Ann Guyette, Madison Henderson, Zoey Henry, Alexis Huckins, Claire Isabelle, Aliyah Jewett, Sage Johnson, Hailey LaFaille, Jacob Lamphere, Alyssa Larivee, Autumn Lewis, Briona Litchfield, Kaden Luster, Riley Madison, Taite Magoon, Anna Mayo, Raymond McCuen, Emily Morris, Kaiden Morse, Conner Neddo, Mason Otis, Lillian Parker, Madison Pembroke, Nicholas Pierce, Ezme Quittner, Samantha Reed, Mykala Rieder, Nathan Romeo, Devon Surprenant, Brian Sweeney, Matthew Tacey, Natalie Taylor, Jennah Thompson, Ariana Thurber, Richard Torre, Seaaira Turner, Abigail Violette, Taylor Wheatley, Carson White, Justice Womers