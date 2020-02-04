Barre Rotary Club recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Family Center of Washington County from the Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve fundraising event at Moruzzi’s Speakeasy in Barre. The donation was raised from ticket and raffle sales, plus a fun round of 50/50 blackjack. The Family Center would like to thank the Barre Rotary Club for their support including special mention to Nicole DiDomenico, club member, Caroline Earle, club member, and Abigail Joyal of the Norwich University’s Rotaract Club, for their work in planning this event along with Valerie Beaudet and staff from Moruzzi’s, and everyone in our community who supported the event, including donated raffle prizes and ticket sales. Pictured left to right, Nicole DiDomenico, Ed Rousse, club president, Gweneth Schuyler, Family Center staff, and Joe Ferrada, Co Executive Director, Family Center.