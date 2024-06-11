On Thursday, May 16, The Gary Residence hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of Clara’s Garden Memory Care, as well as the re-opening of Residential Care following the flood damage sustained in July 2023.

Several speakers addressed attendees with comments on this momentous accomplishment that will better serve the community’s senior care needs: O.M. Fisher Home Board of Trustees President Robert Lord, O.M. Fisher Home Board of Trustees Past President Nancy Martin, Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough, and Vermont Governor Phil Scott.

Clara’s Garden Memory Care is a neighborhood within The Gary Residence offering 15 private and semi-private suites for those living with Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia.

Residential Care offers comfortable, home-like and spacious apartments for seniors who need some services and oversight, but not full-time nursing care.

The Gary Residence would like to recognize and thank the following individuals and businesses whose unwavering dedication, expertise, and hard work were essential to this project:

