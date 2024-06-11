On Thursday, May 16, The Gary Residence hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of Clara’s Garden Memory Care, as well as the re-opening of Residential Care following the flood damage sustained in July 2023.
Several speakers addressed attendees with comments on this momentous accomplishment that will better serve the community’s senior care needs: O.M. Fisher Home Board of Trustees President Robert Lord, O.M. Fisher Home Board of Trustees Past President Nancy Martin, Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough, and Vermont Governor Phil Scott.
Clara’s Garden Memory Care is a neighborhood within The Gary Residence offering 15 private and semi-private suites for those living with Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia.
Residential Care offers comfortable, home-like and spacious apartments for seniors who need some services and oversight, but not full-time nursing care.
The Gary Residence would like to recognize and thank the following individuals and businesses whose unwavering dedication, expertise, and hard work were essential to this project:
106 Associates
Acrisure Insurance (Denis Ricker & Brown)
Molly Bachman
Tom Bachman
Chris Balzano
Mike Bernhardt
Big Rock Landscaping
Family of Art Bloom
Champlain Door Co.
Chey Insulation
City of Montpelier
Cocoplum Appliances
Consolidated Communications
Creative Counters
Dalton Construction
McKenzie DeBruin
DeWolfe Engineering Associates
Draper & Sons Painting LLC
Downs Rachlin Martin
Dubois & King
Elizabeth Ferry
Firetech Sprinkler Corp.
gBA Architecture & Planning
Gregg Gossens
Grand Senior Living
Green Mountain Security
Green Mountain Waterproofing
H.P. Cummings Construction
Travis Hulbert
Kelley Bros.
Kittredge Equipment
Family of Tex and Elaine LaRosa
LWI Metalworks
Mack Brothers Elevator
Maple Leaf Roofing
Steve & Nancy Martin
James & Agatha McQueston
Chuck Meeks
Montpelier Foundation
National Life Share the Good (Joyce LaRosa)
New England Floor Covering
No-Fire Inc.
Northfield Savings Bank
Oakes and Son Construction
O.M. Fisher Home, Inc. Management and Staff
Ormsbys Computer Systems
Pella Windows and Doors of VT
S & R Services
Selectric, Inc.
Scott Sibley
Neha Shukla
Slade Engineering
Stride Creative Group
Thomas Mechanical
Vermont Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program (VBEGAP)
Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA)
Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture
Walker Construction
Dan Wheeler
Wood & Wood
Mike Yandow
Ziter Masonry
Leave a Reply