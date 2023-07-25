Federal Disaster Response and Recovery Resources for Farmers

• The Federal Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool can be used to determine which federal programs you may be eligible for.

• If you have experienced any disaster-related losses, contact your county FSA office as soon as possible. Some FSA programs have very short deadlines for reporting, and we encourage producers to at least make contact with their local FSA office within 10 days of the flooding event, even if you haven’t completely assessed impact yet. Go here to find FSA contact information for your local service center: https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?state=vt&agency=fsa&utm_source=NOFA-VT+Main+List&utm_campaign=01d370e741-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2022_11_21_10_53_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-60af44daeb-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D.

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets Flooding Disaster Response and Recovery Resources for Farmers

• Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets (VAAFM) has compiled a resources webpage covering topics such as handling crops and feed safely post-flood, reporting losses, assessing damages, managing animals, and more.

• VAAFM has indicated it intends to offer free soil and feed testing in collaboration with UVM Extension. Specific details are still forthcoming.

NOFA-VT Impact Survey

• Let us know if you are suffering any adverse impacts from the flooding. We will use this information to provide support and coordinate resources to aid recovery efforts for those farms affected.

NOFA-VT’s Farmer Emergency Fund

• The NOFA-VT Farmer Emergency Fund is available to assist Vermont certified organic and NOFA-VT member commercial farmers who are in financial need. Farmers may request up to $2,500 in grants that do not need to be repaid. As the community continues to provide aid through this fund, we will disperse money directly to farmers.

Emergency Loans from the VT Farm Fund

• The Center for Agricultural Economy offers emergency loans up to $10,000. This is a zero percent interest loan, payable over 24 months with a flexible payment schedule.

Mental Health Resources from Farm First

• If you are experiencing a high level of stress, we encourage you to reach out to Farm First, a free, confidential resource to help farmers and their families reduce stress through counseling and connection to other resources.

NOFA-VT Farm Sales + Distribution Matchmaking Tool

• Connect with other farmers as folks navigate market disruptions due to the flood. If you have lost sales/distribution channels or equipment, make a note in the spreadsheet. Conversely, if you are able to take extra products at your farmstand/CSA/other sales outlet, can assist with distribution, or have equipment to share, please share that as well. People who have matching needs and resources to share are encouraged to connect directly.

Certification FAQs and Resources from Vermont Organic Farmers

• Answers to frequently asked questions about the potential impacts of flooding on organic certification.